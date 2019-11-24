Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan admits that creative team makes contestants fight with each other

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, had the host Salman Khan admonish Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their repeated violence on the show, throughout the week. However, the biggest revelation made by the actor was that the creative team of the show orchestrated fights among housemates.

Salman began the episode by expressing his disgust for the housemates adding that the week gone by was the worst week in the history of the reality show. He went on to reveal that the contestants have gone ahead of the format and created chaos inside the house. Salman said, “This is the format of the Bigg Boss show. If you don’t fight, the creative team will make you fight. But this time the creative team is not making you fight. You are doing it on your own.”