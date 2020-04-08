'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma's wedding invitation goes viral

Mumbai: A few days after "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra hinted that he was missing Mahira Sharma amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a "wedding card" of the two is going viral now.

Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are friends but their close bond has often been the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show.

Paras also broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, and many felt that it was due to his bond with Mahira.

Apart from featuring in a music video together, the two often take to Instagram to post photos of the two having a good time.