'Bigg Boss 11' fame Benafsha Soonawalla makes a comeback after 5 years with gaming show 'Playground'

Known for her bold and beautiful style, famous model and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla who last appeared in 'Bigg Boss 11' is now making her comeback with a new reality show called 'Playground'.

She participated in ‘Roadies X4’ and after a hiatus of almost five years, she is ready to be a part of the new show.

Expressing her excitement about the show, Benafsha said, "I’m very excited to be hosting playground. I think the audience is going to love this unique and entertaining show."

Apart from Benafsha, celebrated YouTubers Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout will also be part of the first gaming entertainment show titled 'Playground' by Rusk Media. The winner will walk away with a whopping Rs 50 lakh as prize money.

Read Also No break for Sara Ali Khan as she juggles between fittings and dance rehearsals