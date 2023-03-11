Bhuvan Arora on his role in Farzi, 'Shahid Kapoor liked my ad and approved of me playing Firoz'

Bhuvan Arora | Pic: Instagram/bhuvanarora27

Bhuvan Arora is currently seen as Firoz alongside Shahid Kapoor in the highly acclaimed web series Farzi. The actor, who has also acted in films in the past, talks to The Free Press Journal in an exclusive conversation.

Talking about his challenges after the failure of his first major film Bank Chor (2017), Bhuvan shares, “I never saw it as a challenge. The only thing I know is to work honestly and rest doesn’t matter. Films are a director’s medium. I gave my 100 per cent back then too and in fact, a lot of people loved my performance. Things are cosmic and destined. Raj & DK are fabulous filmmakers in every aspect. They know what they are making. They have a great vision. No one does better than that. My approach didn’t change towards the character of Farzi.”

A still from Farzi | Pic: Instagram/costumesbyneha

Bhuvan plays Shahid’s best friend in the show. When asked how he is reacting to all the attention coming along his way for his performance, he replies, “Who would mind love? I can’t complain about the adulation, love and affection I am getting. However, somewhere deep down, I am not dependent on that but we all enjoy it. People have started calling me Firoz instead of my real name.”

He adds, “I auditioned for it but the makers were unsure of me since it’s a bigger part. Mukesh bhai (Chhabra) showed them one of my ads and they got convinced. Even Shahid saw that and he also approved of me playing Firoz.”

His role is undoubtedly at par with Shahid’s role who in a way is headlining the whole show. When we asked Bhuvan about his work experience on the show, he tells, “I was really happy that I got to play such a huge part in the show. I never get nervous or intimidated by anybody but I have enough respect for everyone. Whenever I reach on the sets, I feel we all are working with each other and not for anybody. One can blindly trust Raj & DK.”

Farzi has definitely done a lot for his career. He explains, “OTT gives a lot of contentment to the actor but it is more challenging as a medium. If people are bored then they switch easily. Farzi was supposed to be a film with Shahid only some eight to nine years back but things didn't materialise. But today, it is one of the most successful shows in recent times. Watching films on a magnanimous screen with a tub of popcorn has a different feel to it.”

Farzi is currently streaming on Prime Video and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.