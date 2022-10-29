Bhushan Kumar acquires music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s family entertainer Varisu

Bhushan Kumar - Thalapathy Vijay |

Music label and film studio, T-Series and South India’s prestigious production house Sri Venkateswara Creations headed by Dil Raju and Shirish have joined hands to present the music of most awaited film of Thalapathy Vijay, 'Varisu'.

This is the first time these two prestigious institutions are coming together forging a new partnership.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, this upcoming family entertainer is locked for Pongal 2023 release in theaters.

Talking about the music acquisition, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director & Chairman of T-Series adds, “It's been a wholesome experience working with Dil Raju, looking forward for this new association which we hope to create magic on musical charts. Being a high-octaine entertainer music plays an integral part in Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu."

Speaking about this film’s music Mr. Raju, Indian film producer and owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations says, “Varisu is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Music is an integral part of any film, it gives me pleasure to entrust Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series with the rights of this special film as they know our nerve and will deliver the soundtrack it’s due. Thaman. S has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly.