Bhumi Pednekar's dinner accessory is a Rs 1.2 Lakh Gucci bag

Last night, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at Yazu for a dinner outing. While the actress looked every bit stunning in a metallic two-piece ensemble, paired with a beige jacket, what caught attention of the fashion police was her luxury sling bag, which was an extraordinary pick.
The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress was carrying a Gucci Dionysus mini bag that costs a whopping Rs 1.2 Lakh.
Bhumi recently celebrated her birthday with her family and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' people with whom she is currently shooting in Lucknow. Prior to which, she was shooting for 'Bala' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the capital city.
The actor is jam-packed with upcoming outings as she is also awaiting the release of 'Saand Ki Aankh' which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film chronicles the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who take up the shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future.
The film also stars Prakash Jha Vineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)