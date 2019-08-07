Bhumi Pednekar's dinner accessory is a Rs 1.2 Lakh Gucci bag

Bhumi recently celebrated her birthday with her family and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' people with whom she is currently shooting in Lucknow. Prior to which, she was shooting for 'Bala' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the capital city.

The actor is jam-packed with upcoming outings as she is also awaiting the release of 'Saand Ki Aankh' which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film chronicles the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who take up the shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future.

The film also stars Prakash Jha Vineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali.