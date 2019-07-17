Bhumi Pednekar urges people to conserve water as she slays in a sexy bikini

Bhumi Pednekar’s journey from her debut has surely been a remarkable one. Her physical transformation has been nothing short of inspirational for her fans and followers. She makes it a point to work on herself almost every day and is one of the hottest B-Town ladies. While she’s giving body goals, she is also making sure to make her followers aware of the persisting water scarcity that the country is facing currently.

21 major cities of the country have been facing a lot of water scarcity and to promote preserving water, Bhumi found the perfect way. She posted a picture where she is chilling on a beach chair in her bikini looking like an absolute diva, with the caption, “Imagine a world where you’re just chilling by a pool with No WATER…No summer water love, No popsicles to cool you down, No luxurious showers…No wine and dine to go through the hot summer ???? Yes you might think this is such first world problem Bhumi…but we, the urban classes are the biggest abusers of this resource…so start imagining a world without water and how it would affect your fav activities. So be responsible, save water and Just चिल्ल ????”