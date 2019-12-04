Bhide left in dilemma over Champak Chacha and scooter 'Sakharam' on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved showed by the audience on television. Usually bringing laughter at homes, the upcoming episode of TMKOC will witness Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in dilemma as he loses Champaklal Gada as well as his scooter 'Sakharam'.
In the episode, Bhide goes with Champakk Chacha on his scooter to buy a BP monitor machine and engages himself in bargaining for a cheap umbrella. Meanwhile, a thief rushes and takes off with the scooter having Champakk Chacha leaving Bhide stunned.
Worried about 'Sakharam', which he treats like his younger brother and helplessly thinking what to do, he is inconsolable. Afraid of Jetha Lal's reaction and unaware of the Inspector Chalu Pandey's reaction, he is unable to decide if he should wait or alk to someone.
He feels all kinds of emotions from sadness to guilt of losing his scooter and Bapu ji respectively, and by the time, the show comes to an end. We can only wait for next episode to know if he will confide with Jetha Lal, go to he police or search for himself.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)