Bhide left in dilemma over Champak Chacha and scooter 'Sakharam' on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved showed by the audience on television. Usually bringing laughter at homes, the upcoming episode of TMKOC will witness Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in dilemma as he loses Champaklal Gada as well as his scooter 'Sakharam'.

In the episode, Bhide goes with Champakk Chacha on his scooter to buy a BP monitor machine and engages himself in bargaining for a cheap umbrella. Meanwhile, a thief rushes and takes off with the scooter having Champakk Chacha leaving Bhide stunned.