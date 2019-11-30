Now all your favorite ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' characters are WhatsApp stickers

In a fun twist, Neela Film Productions Private Limited has launched witty WhatsApp stickers based on popular characters of its flagship show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC). TMKOC and its characters have a fan base across age groups and social strata. Memes based on the show have been in use on social media for many years now. TMKOC is billed as the world’s longest running daily comedy show and most of its characters are household names in India and many other countries. First aired in 2008, TMKOC is in its 12th year running, with upwards of 2800 episodes over the years.

From Jethaa Lal’s “Nonsense!”, Babeetta ji’s “Hi”, Sodhi’s “Balle Balle”, Madhavi’s “Aga Bai”, Bawree’s “Galti Se Mistake Ho Gayi”, Iyer’s “Vanakkam” to Daya ben’s “Hey Maa Mataji!”, a host of such stickers will be available as WhatsApp stickers.

“This is so cool! Tapu sena is now on WhatsApp and our stickers will be shared by our family and friends, and most importantly our fans. We all are so excited just thinking about the fact that people are going to share our stickers to communicate in their WhatsApp chats. I love all the stickers, but without a doubt Tapu sena’s is the best,” says Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu.