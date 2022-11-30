Bhediya star Varun Dhawan reveals, 'Ajay Devgn is the MS Dhoni of actors'

Pic: Viral Bhayani | Varun Dhawan

When it comes to awards, Bollywood stars always look forward to showcase their dancing skills in them regardless of whether they win. The same goes for Bhediya fame Varun Dhawan. The actor, who won trophies in 2015 and 2017 for performance in a comic role, is delighted to perform for the third time at the award ceremony.

He says, “IIFA for me is an unmissable experience and I can’t wait to be back in my favorite city. It’s a stage that allows me to connect with fans from all over the world and I am going to ask them to watch out for the Bhediya, he is not going to let them get away.”

Shedding more light on the rumours of working with Anees Bazmee for a film, Varun clarifies, “Anees sir and I have been wanting to work together since a long time. I admire him like everyone does. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something for a long time and hopefully it should happen sometime. Once it happens, it'll be announced. But we are working towards working together.”

He adds, “Right now, I am going to be shooting something which I’ll announce. I’ll start something on December 7. Now that you all don’t know what (it is). Yaar main sab kuch bol deta hoon (Oh man I reveal everything).”

When asked if it’s his OTT debut, Varun kept his hands on his mouth and later quips, “Wohi main keh raha tha hum ye baat baad mein karege.”

On receiving appreciation for his role in Bhediya, he shares, “A lot of people like to forget this but I have done films like Badlapur and October pretty early on in my career. I have always taken risks and pushed the envelope. I mean I am playing a wolf in Bhediya, it doesn’t get any more different than that. To do that and have so many reviewers and audience members get convinced that something like this can be pulled off, I think is a big feat for the industry, for Amar (Kaushik, director), Dino (Dinesh Vijan, producer), and Jio Studios, who backed the film. It is exciting when someone from India backs something like that, we should never stop doing that.”

On a parting note, Varun talks about his fondness for Ajay Devgn. “Ajay sir is a rockstar. I like the way he handles his career, whether its success or failures, his expression remains the same. He is the MS Dhoni of actors. He is so encouraging to youngsters. I have to say this about him… when I had a string of hits and one film didn't work, he was the first person to call me up and ask how I am doing. I told him this is the first time (my film has not worked) and he told me, ‘It doesn’t matter, people love you, you are here to stay. It is part and parcel, keep moving on’. He is an actor I really admire,” Varun concludes.

Farah, Karan turn hosts

Farah Khan and Karan Johar | Pic: Viral Bhayani

The forthcoming edition of IIFA Rocks – the biggest musical extravaganza will be hosted by Karan Johar and Farah Khan. It will feature live acts by several big names, including singer-composer Amit Trivedi, rapper-singer Badshah, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and electronic music producer Nucleya.