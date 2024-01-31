Bhakshak Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar Plays Journalist On A Quest To Uncover Heinous Crimes Against Women (WATCH)

The trailer for the upcoming crime drama, Bhakshak, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, released on Wednesday. The trailer offered a glimpse of Vaishali Singh, a determined journalist on a mission to expose a heinous crime.

Inspired by true events, the film promises to captivate audiences with a tale of bravery and the quest for justice.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The film follows the life of a fearless investigative journalist who uncovers shocking secrets hidden within a girls’ shelter home.

Reflecting on his film, director Pulkit shared, "This story is deeply personal to me, and shaping the journey of an investigative journalist in her pursuit of justice and truth has been an incredibly enriching experience as a director.”

Reflecting on her role in the film, Bhumi stated, “In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career."

She added, "This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world ”