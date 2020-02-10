'Best part is seeing Tarantino lose': Twitter reacts to Bong Joon Ho win Oscar for original screenplay for 'Parasite'

In a first for South Korea, Bong Joon Ho won an Oscar for best original screenplay for his genre-defying "Parasite". But it was not an easy task as the film had to see off strong competition, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and Marriage Story.
A visibly happy Bong went up on the stage and initially managed to say "Thank you, great honour," as the audience cheered and clapped on. The 50-year-old director, who has been the toast of this awards season surpassing the hurdle of subtitles that come along a non-English film, said writing scripts was a "lonely" process. "Writing scripts is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. This is the very first Oscar to South Korea.
After Bong Joon Ho won the best original screenplay Oscar, netizens took to Twitter to express how they felt about Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' losing to 'Parasite'.
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
'Parasite' has received six nods this year at the 92nd Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards.
The dark comedy has been a major attraction ever since its release last year. The movie has been drawing immense attention worldwide after being nominated and also winning some major titles.
The flick has been nominated in this year's Oscars for the top honours, including Best Picture and Best Director. Helmed by Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite', revolves around Ki-taek's family, all of whom are unemployed, taking a peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous family living in the neighbourhood until they get entangled in an unexpected event.
