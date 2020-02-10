'Best part is seeing Tarantino lose': Twitter reacts to Bong Joon Ho win Oscar for original screenplay for 'Parasite'

In a first for South Korea, Bong Joon Ho won an Oscar for best original screenplay for his genre-defying "Parasite". But it was not an easy task as the film had to see off strong competition, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and Marriage Story.

A visibly happy Bong went up on the stage and initially managed to say "Thank you, great honour," as the audience cheered and clapped on. The 50-year-old director, who has been the toast of this awards season surpassing the hurdle of subtitles that come along a non-English film, said writing scripts was a "lonely" process. "Writing scripts is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. This is the very first Oscar to South Korea.

After Bong Joon Ho won the best original screenplay Oscar, netizens took to Twitter to express how they felt about Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' losing to 'Parasite'.

