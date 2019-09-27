Bard of Blood Early Reviews: Twitter lauds Emraan Hashmi's engaging thriller

After not so successful ventures in Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi got a chance to return to his favourite space with his digital foray in Netflix's "Bard of Blood", which releases today.

Based on Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name, the espionage thriller will see Emraan as an expelled spy, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor to save four Indian agents who are held as hostages in Balochistan.

The seven-episode India Original series, also featuring Viineet Kumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor amongst others.

Twitter users lauded this engaging thriller, and are waiting impatiently as all the episodes will be out at 1:30 pm IST.