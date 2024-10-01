Bandaa Singh Chaudhary Trailer Review: Arshad Warsi's Fight As Common Man To Save His 'Pind' Is Unmissable

Actors Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday (October 1). The film is directed by Abhishek Saxena.

The 1-minute, 32-second trailer showcases a story based on true events and set in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is worth watching to experience how it explores the tension between communities and the fight for unity in a country.

The trailer begins with showing how Punjab was in 1975. It introduces Arshad's character Bandaa as the lover boy who is in love with Lalli (played by Meher Vij). He wishes that she ditches her bike ride and sits with him so that they can roam and explore Ludhiana. There are shots of him that show him being madly in love with her.

The story takes a turn after a gang enters the village and warns the villagers to not be involved with Bandaa and his family, and threaten that if anyone does, they will be killed, since he is not a Sikh.

The trailer reflects the story of a common man and his journey full of struggles. Bandaa then becomes a rebel to save the 'pind' as he believes, 'Pind bachega toh Punjab bachega, and Punjab bachega toh desh bachega.' The story is inspiring as it tells the tale of a common man and his fight for his individuality.

Speaking about the film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, Arshad said, “This film digs deep into the raw emotions of people who were thrust into a storm of violence and fear. My character is a person who reiterates that even in the darkest times, the human spirit has the courage to rise above all.”

In addition to it, Meher Vij said, “This story is personal. It’s about finding hope and love when everything else crumbles. It’s about standing strong when the world falls apart around you.”

The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, Seamless Production LLP, 8 Aks Movies & Entertainment and Cinekorn Entertainment. It is slated to release in theaters on October 25.