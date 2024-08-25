Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'

Poonam Dhillon, the president of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), received a letter from Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu regarding Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas. Reacting to the same, Dhillon said that the comment has created a bit of 'unpleasantness' in the Telugu industry.

She told Hindustan Times that, according to her, Warsi may not have said it against Prabhas, but it must be against the character in Kalki 2898 AD. She added, "I would still like him to clarify and, if need be, undo the hurt which he may have caused artistes of the Telugu industry because we are all one industry."

Calling Prabhas 'one of the most decent, nice, and respected people in the industry,' Poonam said that she is sure that Arshad's comment was not meant to hurt him as a person.

Poonam said that she would let Arshad clarify his stand, as she cannot speak on his behalf. "I would like to believe that as an actor, he will not make such comments about someone who is so well-respected and loved," added the veteran actor.

For those unaware, Arshad talked about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD and said at Unfiltered with Samdish, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata."

Neither Arshad Warsi nor Prabhas has responded to the ongoing controversy yet.