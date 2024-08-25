 Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPoonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'

Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'

Poonam Dhillon, the president of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), received a letter from Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu regarding Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Poonam Dhillon, the president of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), received a letter from Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu regarding Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas. Reacting to the same, Dhillon said that the comment has created a bit of 'unpleasantness' in the Telugu industry.

She told Hindustan Times that, according to her, Warsi may not have said it against Prabhas, but it must be against the character in Kalki 2898 AD. She added, "I would still like him to clarify and, if need be, undo the hurt which he may have caused artistes of the Telugu industry because we are all one industry."

Read Also
Vishnu Manchu Wants Arshad Warsi To Refrain From Commenting On Fellow Actors Amid Prabhas...
article-image
Read Also
'Should Have Chosen His Words Better': Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin REACTS To Arshad Warsi's...
article-image

Calling Prabhas 'one of the most decent, nice, and respected people in the industry,' Poonam said that she is sure that Arshad's comment was not meant to hurt him as a person.

Poonam said that she would let Arshad clarify his stand, as she cannot speak on his behalf. "I would like to believe that as an actor, he will not make such comments about someone who is so well-respected and loved," added the veteran actor.

FPJ Shorts
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)
Read Also
'Don't Need Brain To Watch Them': Old Video Of Arshad Warsi Saying His Servants Enjoy South Films...
article-image

For those unaware, Arshad talked about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD and said at Unfiltered with Samdish, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata."

Neither Arshad Warsi nor Prabhas has responded to the ongoing controversy yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It...

Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It...

'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa...

'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa...

Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE...

Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE...

Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In...

Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In...

Twisters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones' Film

Twisters OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones' Film