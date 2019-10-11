Entertainment

Updated on

'Bala' Trailer leads to hilarious memes, jokes on fairness creams and hair oils

By FPJ Web Desk

From Dr Batra to Kesh King hair oil, social media took charge of the trailer and churned out some hilarious memes and jokes.

Ayushmann Khurrana is back to leave you in splits with the tale of a bald man 'Bala'. The actor shared the trailer of the laughter riot. Known for opting for unique scripts, Ayushmann is set to make you laugh with his character who is facing premature balding. Within minutes of the trailer was out, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes on the trailer.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee in the film.

The film is directed by 'Stree' fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The release date of the film has been preponed and it is now slated to hit the screens on November 8.

