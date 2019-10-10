Bala Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s bald avatar will take you on a laughter ride

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is out with its trailer. The actor who is known to feature in different scripts is yet again coming up with an offbeat storyline, which may not be funny to some.

In the trailer, Ayushmann aka Bala is trying hard to maintain his hair right from applying different remedy masks, hair oils, to hair transplant. The movie speaks about the character who is suffering premature balding and his struggle at every step in life.

The trailer also gives a peek into premature balding that is affecting Bala’s personal and professional life, and how tries to cope up with the situation and follow every bizarre advice that comes his way to grow them back.

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam who plays Bala’s love interest.