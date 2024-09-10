Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'

Ram Kapoor, who has been a part of several popular projects across various genres in the world of entertainment recently opened up on his return to television. The actor, who was loved for his stint in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and Kasam Se, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla states that he does not want to return to television at the moment.

In the said conversation, Kapoor says that currently, he does not want to return to the television space and that when you do a good show on television, you get stuck for years. The Kasam Se fame says, “When you are lucky enough to do successful television shows like I was when each show lasted three or four years. If you want to do well in television and you want to have a successful show, then you get stuck doing the same role for three or four years."

Further, he adds how he has been accepted as a good and strong actor in the realm of OTT and films and that now he has been getting a variety of roles every year. He says, “I am doing several different projects that are so different from each other, so now, going back to one role for years is something that I cannot even imagine doing. I'm literally enjoying a space where every project of mine is completely different from the others, so now, going back to television is very difficult."

He also expresses his gratitude to television and states that it was because of the medium that he became a household name and earned widespread recognition and respect. Ram states that he can never fully turn his back to television. He says, “I can never forget how much television did for me. Television made me a household name, made me a respectable figure in the industry, and made me loved by the whole country. I can never ever forget that. But at this point, I could never really turn my back on television, and I may not be able to see myself doing TV. But it would be wrong to say that I will never go back to TV because I can never fully turn my back to television. You never know what tomorrow has to store, so I'll just leave it at that.”

On the work front, Ram Kapoor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Yudhra. The actor was loved for his pairing with both Sakshi Tanwar and Prachi Desai.