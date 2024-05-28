From Shehnaaz Gill To Ram Kapoor: TV Celebs Who Surprised Us With Their Weight Loss

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 28, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill's transformation post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 became the talk of the town. The actress, in a lot of her interviews has revealed that she could do so by changing her eating habits and controlling her portions. She has also revealed that she lost weight without excersising.
Avika Gor's transformation in the recent years has been commendable. The actress, who rose to fame with her stint in Balika Vadhu has also made her big screen debut.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who had been away from the limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss is back with a bang. The actress, who is all set to embrace her fears with the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi recently shed light on her amazing transformation for the show and the actress looks fitter than ever.
Ram Kapoor took his fans by frenzy when he shared a picture which spoke volumes about his amazing transformation last year. The actor lost almost 30 kgs.
Sheezan Khan took to his Instagram handle a few days back to give a glimpse of his physical transformation from March last year to May this year. The actor calls the reason behind this transformation 'personal.'
Bharti Singh has lost 20 kgs ever since she has started her weight loss journey. The actress attributes this to intermittent fasting.
Aashika Bhatia shocked all her fans after sharing glimpses of her transformation. The actress had however warned her fans to never follow her diet and had revealed that she had stopped eating altogether.