 Khalbali Records OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ram Kapoor's Web Series
Khalbali Records OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ram Kapoor's Web Series

Khalbali Records is based on the themes of passion, love, artistic expression, authenticity, and more

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Khalbali Records OTT Release Date | Trailer

Khalbali Records is a musical series starring Ram Kapoor in the lead role. It will be released on OTT in September 2024. The series is based on the themes of passion, love, artistic expression, authenticity, and more.

When and where to watch Khalbali Records?

The series is scheduled to be released on September 12, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Opening up about the series, Ram Kapoor said, "Khalbali Records offers a fresh perspective on the music industry, highlighting the power struggle between indie artists and commercial labels and capturing the essence of the rising indie wave! As a self-confessed music -lover, I immensely enjoyed being a part of a series where music isn’t simply an add-on, but in fact a central character taking the narrative forward. I was instantly drawn to the complex father-son relationship of my character, which allowed me to explore multiple layers of emotion and portray a figure who is ambitious, successful, and deeply flawed.”

Plot

The plot revolves around a talented music producer named Raghav, who works at his father's record label, Galaxy Records. Things take an intense turn when he decides to leave his father's company. Unaware of the struggles and challenges, he decides to create a new record label. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Khalbali Records

Along with Ram Kapoor, the cast of the series includes Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur, Salonie Patel, Kumar Varun, and Prabh Deep, among others. The upcoming musical drama series is helmed by Devanshu Singh and Amit Trivedi has produced the series.

