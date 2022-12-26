Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actress Shubhaavi Choksey says, 'I will always be indebted to Ektaa Kapoor'

Shubhaavi Choksey | Pic: Instagram/shubhaavi

Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen as the negative lead Nandini Kapoor in popular TV drama Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 on Sony TV. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête.

The actress has played positive as well as grey roles in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000), Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003) and Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018) among others. When asked what has been her biggest takeaway from them, Shubhaavi shares, “There have been a lot of takeaways. Personally and professionally both! The kind of characters I have played in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kasautii Zindagii Kay are the kind of people I have always detested and I still do. At first, I used to feel very agitated but as I matured I realised there are people like these in real life too, and now I don't care about them at all. Professionally, it has given me a beautiful canvas to paint it with all sorts of colours to make it even more beautiful on screen.”

Actors usually at times create scenarios for their own sake from the PR perspective. However, over the years, Shubhaavi has never been a part of any controversy. Talking about it, she explains, “To be very honest the only reason I am away from controversies is because I say what I feel or I am brutally honest about things in life. Having said that, people who think controversies work for them, they should go ahead and do it. I hope they are not mentally, emotionally or physically harming someone for this. And for that matter I cannot even tell my son about things he wants to do in life. I can, but to a certain age. Not beyond that.”

The actress has always kept her professional and personal life separate. When asked if there is a specific reason why she’s chosen to keep her son and husband away from the limelight, Shubhaavi says, “It wasn't a conscious decision as such. My husband is an extremely private person and we love to be in our own private world. Our circle is very small and we have friends who are family since years now! To be in our world you need to be honest and comfortable in your own skin. As far as my son is concerned, I don't want him to be on social media. I want him to live a normal life and not put him under public scrutiny. I don’t want people to judge him just because he is my son.”

Shubhaavi has frequently worked with Ektaa Kapoor and she has only good things to say about her. “Ektaa is one woman that I deeply respect. Today whatever level television is on, is mainly because of the shows Balaji Telefilms produced years ago. And despite the fact she does not know me well, she has given me some of the greatest characters which were well sketched and executed. I will always be indebted to Ektaa and Balaji Telefilms,” she concludes.