'Bachchi Nahi Aayi Naa?': Rani Mukerji Checks Paparazzo's Camera At Mumbai Airport Doubting He Clicked Adira's Picture - Watch

Rani Mukerji Checks Paparazzo's Camera At Mumbai Airport |

Actress Rani Mukerji has always been very particular about her daughter Adira not being clicked by the paparazzi. At multiple events, she has thanked the paps for listening to her and not clicking pictures and videos of Adira. However, on Friday, at the Mumbai airport, she suspected that maybe a paparazzo had clicked a picture of her daughter, so the actress checked his camera.

Rani happily posed for the paparazzi, and while she was sitting in the car, a paparazzo tried to click a picture of her. The actress told him not to click pictures from that angle, and later checked his camera. She asked the pap, "Bachchi nahi aayi naa?" After confirming that Adira's picture had not been clicked, the actress sat in the car. Watch the video below...

Till now, we haven't seen a clear picture of Adira. Many years ago, she was clicked by the paparazzi at Karan Johar's kids' birthday bash.

Rani Mukerji Movies

Rani was last seen on the big screen in Mardaani 3. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it became an average grosser at the box office.

She will next be seen in King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and others. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Rani was supposed to star in Oh My God 3 alongside Akshay Kumar. But, reportedly, the actress opted out of the movie due to creative differences. The audience was excited to watch Rani and Akshay on the big screen together for the first time, but the film didn't materialise.

Apart from King, Rani doesn't have any other film lined up that has been officially announced. We are sure her fans are waiting for the actress to sign more movies.