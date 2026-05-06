Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps, Steps In To Protect Alia Bhatt As They Mob Them At Daadi Ki Shaadi Mumbai Screening—WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor snaps at paparazzi | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the special screening of Neetu Kapoor’s upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; meanwhile, Riddhima's 15-year-old daughter Samara Sahni, granddaughter of the late Rishi Kapoor, is also set to make her first on-screen appearance. Now, a viral video shows Ranbir losing his cool at paparazzi gathered around his car to catch a glimpse of him and Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool

A viral video circulating on social media shows Ranbir visibly irritated as he sat in his car alongside Alia Bhatt, asking paparazzi to move and maintain distance so he could step out; upon exiting his luxury vehicle, he urged them to make space for a more comfortable pose before eventually shifting to another spot for pictures, saying, "Aap logon ko photo chahiyeh… chalo."

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt

Upon being mobbed by paparazzi, Ranbir shielded his wife, Alia , holding her hand as he walked ahead and repeatedly asked photographers to make way and give them space; with Alia following behind, the couple eventually composed themselves and happily posed for pictures.

Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2023 film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is now gearing up for the release of Ramayana: Part 1, slated for a Diwali release this year and co-starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Ranbir is also set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, which will also mark his reunion with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra and with Vicky Kaushal following Sanju.

Earlier announced on January 24, 2024, Love & War was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release but has now been pushed further, with the film set to hit cinemas on January 21, 2027.