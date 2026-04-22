'Woh Mere Saath Soti Thi...': Pakistani Actress Meera Reveals Alia Bhatt Used To Spend Time With Her; Opens Up About Harassment Allegations Against Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt / Mahesh Bhatt / Meera | Instagram

Pakistani actress Meera is currently busy with the promotions of her film Psycho. Recently, during an interview, she opened up about her movie not releasing in India, spoke about the days she spent in the country, revealed how Alia Bhatt used to spend time with her, and also cleared the air about the harassment allegations against Mahesh Bhatt.

In an interview with The Blue Truth Digital, while talking about Psycho not releasing in India, Meera said, "India mein release nahi ho rahi. Uska mujhe bahot dukh hai (It's not releasing in India. I'm very sad about that)."

When asked how Mahesh Bhatt would react after seeing her performance in the film, Meera said, "Woh toh bahot khush hote. Bahot khush hote Mahesh Bhatt, Alia khush hoti. Main jab ghar par hoti thi, toh mere saath soti thi woh. Bade khush hote woh film dekh kar, mujhe call karte (He would be very happy. Mahesh Bhatt would be very happy, Alia would be happy. When I used to be at their home, she would sleep with me. They would be very happy and call me after watching the movie)."

Meera Reveals Alia Bhatt Was Very Smart & Intelligent

When asked about Alia's age at that time, Meera said she didn't know. When further asked if Alia was naughty, the Pakistani actress said, "Bahot smart thi, bahot intelligent. Padhaai mein bahot achchi thi (She was very smart, very intelligent. She was very good at studies)."

Meera On Harassment Allegations Against Mahesh Bhatt

Meera made her Bollywood debut with the film Nazar, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt's wife, Soni Razdan, and written by Bhatt. A few years ago, the actress had made allegations against Bhatt of controlling behaviour and physical abuse. She had claimed that the filmmaker had slapped her.

However, during the interview with The Blue Truth Digital, when she was asked about harassment allegations, the actress denied them and said, "Nai aisa kuch nahi (No, nothing like that)."

When probed if she had made any allegations against Bhatt, Meera said, "Kabhi bhi nahi. Aisa kuch nahi hai, mere bahot achche director hai woh (Never. Nothing like that, he's a very good director)."

Well, we wonder what Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt has to say about this interview of Meera.