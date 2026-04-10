Pakistani Actors Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan And Others' Instagram Accounts Visible In India For A Brief Time

Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan Instagram Account Visible In India |

After the Pulwama Attack in 2025, the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors were banned in India. But, recently, for a brief time, Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Ayeza Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Ali, and others' Instagram accounts were visible in India to a few users. However, after some time it once again showed that the 'account is not available in India'.

On social media, it became a topic of discussion, as netizens were confused whether the ban on Instagram profiles of Pakistani actors was lifted in India. However, many also posted that it might be a technical glitch, as after some time the accounts were once again not visible. Check out the posts below...

Abey ye pakistani celebs k insta acc dikhne kaise lag gye govt ne restrictions nikal diye kya??? — ऐश्वर्या (@Badassgirlll) April 9, 2026

A Reddit user commented, "Probably a glitch. Profiles are still banned (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Ig yes , I am able to view her and sajal aly's profile as well (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "Same, I'm able to view pakistani profiles, and no I'm not using any vpn (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Pakistani Actors' Instagram Accounts Not Visible In India

Now, once again, the Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebs are not visible in India. So, probably it was a technical glitch.

Hania Aamir Viral Dance Video

Meanwhile, amid the confusion of Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts being visible in India, a dance video of Hania went viral on social media. She was seen dancing to Bollywood song Main Aayi Ho UP Bihar Lootne from the film Shool. The original song featured Shilpa Shetty.

Hania Aamir lighting up the dance floor at stylist Aarinda Tul Noor’s wedding . bringing pure joy, energy, and unforgettable vibes to the celebration. A true desi wedding moment! #HaniaAamir #AarindaTulNoor #DesiWedding #DanceVibes #CelebrityMoments #TrendingNow #FYP pic.twitter.com/QIvUA29a07 — Azaad Media Academy (@AzaadAcademy) April 8, 2026

Pakistani Actors Banned In India

After the Pulwama attack, Pakistani actors were banned from working in Indian movies. However, two Indian films, Abir Gulaal and Sardaarji 3, starring Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir respectively, were already shot and ready for release. But both movies were banned in India.

Abir Gulaal and Sardaarji 3 were released overseas, and the former didn't create any buzz, the latter became a super hit.