Video: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Grooves To Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne & Karan Aujla's Track Song Boyfriend At Wedding

A video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to popular Bollywood songs has surfaced on social media. Clips from the celebration are being shared online, with fans praising the actress for her energetic performance and love for Hindi film music.

Reportedly, the videos were filmed during the wedding festivities of stylist Aarinda Tul Noor. In one of the viral clips, Hania can be seen dancing to the iconic song Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, originally performed by actress Shilpa Shetty in the film Shool.

Dressed in a stylish black lehenga paired with a golden blouse, the actress appears to be enjoying the moment as she grooves to the track. Two other guests can also be seen dancing alongside her in the clip.

Hania Aamir lighting up the dance floor at stylist Aarinda Tul Noor’s wedding . bringing pure joy, energy, and unforgettable vibes to the celebration. A true desi wedding moment! #HaniaAamir #AarindaTulNoor #DesiWedding #DanceVibes #CelebrityMoments #TrendingNow #FYP pic.twitter.com/QIvUA29a07 — Azaad Media Academy (@AzaadAcademy) April 8, 2026

Another video from the same event shows Hania dancing to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s hit track Boyfriend. The actress is seen matching the beats with lively moves, while people around her cheer and join in the fun.

Check out the video here:

Pure friendship goals . Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill lighting up the wedding with their fun energy, laughter, and unforgettable dance moments! This is what real desi weddings are all about .#WeddingSeason #FrizzyPicks #FYP #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/JdI4r9qhj2 — Azaad Media Academy (@AzaadAcademy) April 8, 2026

This is not the first time Hania has shown her fondness for Bollywood music. In the past, she has often shared videos of herself singing and dancing to Hindi film songs on social media, much to the delight of her followers. The actress has also openly expressed her admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, revealing in earlier interactions that she is a big fan of the actor.

Interestingly, despite her popularity among Indian audiences, Hania’s official Instagram account is currently not accessible in India. However, that has not stopped fans from sharing screenshots and reposting her videos across platforms, which often end up going viral.

Pakistani celebrities have recently faced restrictions on Instagram access in India. These developments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent people lost their lives.