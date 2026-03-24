Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Prepares For Boxing Debut As Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi |

Rapper Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir were rumored to be dating. However, those speculations have been put to rest as photos and videos of the rapper marrying model and actress Isha Rikhi have surfaced. Amid the wedding buzz, Hania is also making headlines with news of her upcoming boxing debut.

Pakistani actress Hania is gearing up for her first professional boxing match. She has recently been training with WBO World Champion Usman Wazeer, who confirmed it in a recent television interview. Usman claimed that no one has seen the other side of Hania, who is often referred to as cute and fragile. "Logon ko lagta nahi hai, but aapne Hania ka sirf one-sided roop dekha hua hai," he said. He added, "Jis Tarah wo boxing karti hai, sparring aur jis tarah ki uske andar energy hai wo na logon ne avi tak dekha hi nahi hai."

Usman further confirmed that Hania is quickly learning new skills and will soon be ready to step into the ring for her first competitive boxing match.

Rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah dating began in late 2023, when the rapper commented on one of Hania’s Instagram reels. This led to DMs and regular conversations between the two. The speculation intensified when they were photographed together during a night out in Dubai. Rumours gained further traction when Hania attended Badshah’s concert and shared videos calling him a “hero” and an “absolute rockstar,” which Badshah acknowledged by resharing her stories. The dating speculation peaked when Badshah shared a screenshot of a video call with Hania on Instagram.

However, Badshah addressed the rumours at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2024, clarifying that he and Hania are just "very good friends." He further explained that they simply enjoy each other’s company and are not romantically involved. Badshah has now married his long-time girlfriend, Isha Rikhi.