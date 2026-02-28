'Why Is It Being Talked About So Much?' Alia Bhatt Responds To BAFTA 'Gone Girl' Backlash | File Pic

Mumbai: Just days after social media was flooded with clips and comments about her BAFTA appearance, Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the online backlash.

The 'Raazi' actress addressed the chatter that followed a short interview moment from the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she appeared as a presenter.

Alia had taken the global stage at BAFTA to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. While her presence at the event drew attention, it was a short interview after the ceremony that became a major talking point online.

In a now-viral clip, Alia was asked to name a film with the biggest plot twist. After a brief pause, the actress answered 'Gone Girl.' Her hesitation soon led to mixed reactions on social media. Some felt her response was natural, others read too much into her expressions and body language.

Alia later reacted to the buzz in a conversation with fashion commentator Diet Sabya. She questioned why the moment became such a big issue and said, "Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?"

Explaining what happened during the interview, Alia shared what was going on in her mind at that time. She said, "So basically I really think it is the best twist but I have not liked watched it in... when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that."

"So when she was like, 'that monologue,' I was like 'haan' (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, 'that monologue, correct correct correct' and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like 'haan' (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that's what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be... total... I mean I can be like... I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don't think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that," she added.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her next projects. She will lead Alpha, a female-led spy thriller from the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh and is expected to release next year.

