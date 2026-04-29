Ranbir Kapoor Promotes Daadi Ki Shaadi, Dances With Mother Neetu Kapoor To Senti Song - Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor Dances With Neetu Kapoor | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, will be seen together on the big screens in a movie titled Daadi Ki Shaadi. It also stars Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb in the lead roles, and currently the promotion of the film is going on. Ranbir and Neetu were clicked together by the paparazzi in Mumbai, and the two danced to the song Senti from the film.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media, in which Neetu is cutely teaching dance steps to her son. She later kisses him on the cheeks. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor's Video

Well, netizens are quite happy to see Ranbir and Neetu dancing together. A netizen commented, "Superb mother son. Good bonding. Rishi kapoor to liquor addict tha, that time her life was he'll (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Wow neetu love so much his son, and be happy mom neetu because your son his a phenomenal and incredible actor in india (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Itni smart Mummy ho to beta to smart he hoga (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Ranbir Kapoor's Advice To Her

Daadi Ki Shaadi will mark Riddhima's acting debut. Recently, she had opened up about what advice her brother and actor Ranbir, gave her. Riddhima said, “I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me."

Daadi Ki Shaadi Release Date

Daadi Ki Shaadi is slated to release on May 8, 2026. The trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz. After watching the trailer, one can expect the movie to be a family entertainer. So, now let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.