Rani Mukerji NOT Part Of OMG 3 With Akshay Kumar, Makers Hunt For Another Female Lead: Report

Rani Mukerji In OMG 3 | Photo Via Instagram

National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji was rumoured to have joined Akshay Kumar in the third instalment of the Oh My God franchise, OMG 3, which would have marked the first time the two actors shared screen space. Her addition was seen as one of the biggest casting coups in recent times and had heightened expectations around the film.

Rani Mukerji Not Part Of OMG 3

Amid this, it has now been reported that Rani is no longer a part of OMG 3. According to Variety India, the actress was in talks to join Oh My Goddess, OMG 3, as the lead protagonist, with Akshay continuing in an extended cameo role. However, while Rani had heard the brief story outline and was interested, the talks never progressed beyond that stage.

Makers On Hunt For Another Female Lead

"Akshay and Rani share a great long-standing relationship and were genuinely excited about teaming up, but those were very early conversations," added the source.

With Rani no longer involved, the makers are now hunting for another female lead. The film is expected to begin shooting around May-June 2026

Work Front

Rani was last seen in Mardaani 3, released on January 30 and opened to mixed reviews, registering a slow start at the box office with Rs 4 crore on its opening day, despite the Mardaani franchise's popularity and past success.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mardaani 3 was the third instalment in the Mardaani series, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

The film also starred Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Prajesh Kashyap, and Mallika Prasad, who plays the main antagonist, Amma.

Next, Rani is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King; however, as of now, no official confirmation has been made.

The film is slated to release on December 24, 2026.