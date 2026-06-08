'There's Only One Rani Mukerji & I Hope To Carve My Own Path': Main Vaapas Aaunga Actress Sharvari On Being Compared To Her Bunty Aur Babli 2 Co-Star | FPJ Exclusive - Watch

Sharvari On Being Compared To Rani Mukerji | Instagram

Sharvari is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She has proved her mettle with films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vedaa, and Maharaj. Now, her next release is Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and the song Maskara, featuring her, has gone viral on social media.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Sharvari and Imtiaz, and during a segment named 'Comments Pe Charcha', we told them to react to the comments on the teaser, trailer, and songs of the film. When we told Sharvari that there are many comments on the song Maskara comparing her to Rani Mukerji, the actress said, "It is a huge compliment. Rani ma'am is one of the biggest stars in the country. I have grown up watching her, and she is a great actor. I actually got an opportunity to make my debut (Bunty Aur Babli 2) with her."

The actress added, "Till date, whenever a film trailer comes out, she will message me, and when she watches my film, I will speak to her. She has been a big adviser and cheerleader as well. I look up to her, but I take this as a huge compliment. But, as a fan, I would say that there's only one Rani Mukerji, and I hope to just carve my own path."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Cast

Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz, and the audience is looking forward to watching it on the big screen.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is all set to release on June 12, 2026.