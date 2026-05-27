'Itne Hum Log Mean Hai Hie Nahi': Imtiaz Ali Defends Film Industry After Alia Bhatt Supports His & Sharvari's Movie Main Vaapas Aaunga | FPJ Exclusive - Watch

Imtiaz Ali / Alia Bhatt | YouTube / Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs of the movie have created a great pre-release buzz, and Alia Bhatt had also made a video on the song Maskara, which went viral on social media.

Recently, while interacting with The Free Press Journal, Imtiaz opened up about Alia supporting his film and stated that 'the film industry is very misrepresented'. He said, "Itne hum log mean hai hie nahi. Look at what she has done. She has no reason to. The fact is that she felt like. It is not like she has just sent a forward. She did something."

He added, "All of us are a part of this surrogate family situation, all of us are drifters and dreamers, all of us want to make great films, want our films to succeed, and want other people to also prosper and thrive. We want to show our love to each other as well. What she has done will actually be a representative of how the film industry is! Actually, there's a lot of love that people have for each other."

Sharvari On Alia Bhatt's Support

During the interview, Sharvari also opened up about the love and support she is receiving from Alia, and stated that it is a 'myth that actresses can't be friends'.

The actress stated, "Obviously, what she has done is so kind, genuine, and loving, which really represents her the most. There's friendship, and she is a big cheerleader for all of us, who are a part of this film. She has literally worked with all of us. It makes the whole thing more special for us because in this whole world, you always want people to cheer for you, and she is one big cheerleader."