Not Hardik, but Natasa comes up with fantastic delivery; couple blessed with baby boy

The picture has been liked by more than 11 lakh people. The comments section is filled with 'hearts' and wishes, not only from fans but also from notable athletes and actors like Sania Mirza, Krunal Pandya, Sonal Chauhan, Sagarika Ghatge and many more.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media which was also a perfect beginning to a New Year for the couple.

Meanwhile, Pandya, after missing out on the Indian cricket team spot due to injuries, will make a comeback in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

This year's IPL, after being postponed in March due to the ongoing coronavirus, has been rescheduled to commence between September and November in United Arab Emirates.