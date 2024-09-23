 ‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)

‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)

Alia Bhatt will be seen promoting her film ‘Jigar’ on the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. A promo of the actress’ interaction with Shilpa Shinde has been released by the channel.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been one of the most talked about shows this year. From contestants getting into personal rivalaries to Asim Diaz’s alleged ouster, the show this year was definitely on the top of the ‘controversies chart,’ even though it did not make it to the TRP charts.

Read Also
Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Amid LIVE Performance: 'They Showed Only My...
article-image

Well, with the controversial reality show nearing its finale, Alia Bhatt, along with her costar Vedang Raina will be seen promoting her film on the finale of the show. In one such promo released by the channel, Alia, in a cop avatar can be seen schooling Shilpa Shinde jokingly. While Shilpa is seen saying ‘sorry,’ Alia goes ahead to sit on her lap and ask her ‘Babu ji ghar par hai?’ Replying to the same, the actress says, “Galat pakde hai.”

Read Also
Shilpa Shinde Claims Bollywood Actor-Director Asked Her To 'Seduce' Him During Audition: 'Tried To...
article-image

For the uninformed, Shilpa was a part of the very famous ‘Bhabhi ji ghar par hai,’ and her exit from the show stirred a lot of controversies.

The season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi will see Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff and Karanveer Mehra as the top 4 finalists on the show. This season, the show made headlines after Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar broke out into a heated spat, which also led to the former getting into a spat with Rohit Shetty. Asim was eventually thrown out of the show for his behaviour.

FPJ Shorts
‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)
‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)
Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends
Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends
Kerala Lottery Result: September 23, 2024 - Win Win W-788 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: September 23, 2024 - Win Win W-788 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
'Immensely Grateful': Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
'Immensely Grateful': Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
Read Also
'He Learnt To Sing Lullaby In Malayalam': Alia Bhatt Talks About Ranbir Kapoor's Responsibilities...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand...

‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand...

'Immensely Grateful': Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official...

'Immensely Grateful': Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official...

What Is The Age Gap Between Swara Bhasker & Husband Fahad Ahmed?

What Is The Age Gap Between Swara Bhasker & Husband Fahad Ahmed?

Ravi Kishan Reacts As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025: 'First Time In...

Ravi Kishan Reacts As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025: 'First Time In...

Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)

Sayli Salunkhe NOT A Part Of Bigg Boss, Participation Reports Just RUMOURS (Exclusive)