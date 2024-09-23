‘Babu Ji Ghar Par Hai’: Alia Bhatt JOKES With Shilpa Shinde On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale (Video)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been one of the most talked about shows this year. From contestants getting into personal rivalaries to Asim Diaz’s alleged ouster, the show this year was definitely on the top of the ‘controversies chart,’ even though it did not make it to the TRP charts.

Well, with the controversial reality show nearing its finale, Alia Bhatt, along with her costar Vedang Raina will be seen promoting her film on the finale of the show. In one such promo released by the channel, Alia, in a cop avatar can be seen schooling Shilpa Shinde jokingly. While Shilpa is seen saying ‘sorry,’ Alia goes ahead to sit on her lap and ask her ‘Babu ji ghar par hai?’ Replying to the same, the actress says, “Galat pakde hai.”

For the uninformed, Shilpa was a part of the very famous ‘Bhabhi ji ghar par hai,’ and her exit from the show stirred a lot of controversies.

The season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi will see Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff and Karanveer Mehra as the top 4 finalists on the show. This season, the show made headlines after Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar broke out into a heated spat, which also led to the former getting into a spat with Rohit Shetty. Asim was eventually thrown out of the show for his behaviour.