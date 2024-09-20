'He Learnt To Sing Lullaby In Malayalam': Alia Bhatt Talks About Ranbir Kapoor's Responsibilities Towards Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are now doting parents to little Raha are definitely the most adored parents in B-Town currently. The actress, who is all set to return onscreen with her upcoming film 'Jigra,' will be seen promoting the same on the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2.

A promo of Alia's appearance on the show was recently released by Netflix on their Instagram handle. In this promo released by the streaming platform, the actress was quizzed about husband Ranbir's bond with daughter Raha. The actress, speaking of the same reveals that Ranbir and Raha are more like friends. She opens up on how Ranbir keeps inventing new games for daughter Raha. The Jigra fame says, ''Raha and Ranbir’s relationship is one for the ages. They’re more like friends! He invents some random games with Raha. He’s very adventurous and very creative when it comes to Raha. Watching them is so endearing.''

Further, when Archana Puran Singh quizzed the actress about the responsibilities Ranbir has taken after the birth of Raha, the actress revealed that Ranbir has learnt a lullaby in Malyalam for daughter Raha. Alia says, ''Our nurse has been singing the same lullaby to Raha since she was born called ‘Unni va-va vo’ in Malayalam. So whenever Raha starts approaching bedtime she requests for her lullaby by asking for her ‘Va-Vo’ to be sung to her by her mumma or papa. Now Ranbir has learnt how to sing ‘Unni va-va vo’ in Malayalam just to sing to Raha!"

The said episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to go on air on the 21st of September.