Ayushmann to reunite with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team for recreation of 'Gabru'

After the success of Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana began shooting for his next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film which is a sequel to his 2017 released Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which starred Bhumi Pednekar. Three weeks ago, the cast wrapped up the shooting of the film in Banaras.

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reunite with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team soon to shoot a special song, Honey Singh’s ‘Gabru’.