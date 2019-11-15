Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' preponed to avoid clash with 'Aaj Kal' and 'Malang'

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan was going to get a solo release on March 13 next year. The makers have now announced a new release date, February 21.

A source says," Ayushmann and the entire cast and crew has been shooting in Varanasi for the film from past few weeks. It is a long and important schedule and they have been shooting everyday for nearly more than 10 hours. The makers of the film had planned to release it on Valentine's Day before but wanted to avoid having a clash with Mohit Suri's Malang and Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. So they changed their date to March 13. But they still felt that February is a better month for their film's release and that is why they have decided to release it on February 21 now. This one of the reasons why they have been shooting non stop and for long hours as they wish to finish the shoot as soon as possible and begin the post production work ."