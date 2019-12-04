Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards: Anushka to Ayushmann, best and worst dressed celebs

Filmfare's Glamour and Style Awards was hosted yesterday night, and the Bollywood celebrities made sure to go with the title and bring glam and style on the red carpet.

While most of them nailed it with their perfect choices for the night, few celebrities made this the 'Met Gala' of India with their weird fashion sense. Few of our favourites included Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora among other divas.