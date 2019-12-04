Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards: Anushka to Ayushmann, best and worst dressed celebs

Filmfare's Glamour and Style Awards was hosted yesterday night, and the Bollywood celebrities made sure to go with the title and bring glam and style on the red carpet.
While most of them nailed it with their perfect choices for the night, few celebrities made this the 'Met Gala' of India with their weird fashion sense. Few of our favourites included Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora among other divas.
However, one person who turned heads was Ayushmann Khurrana. His all white look with a cape like coat at the top made him look nothing less than our favorite character from 'The Lord of The Rings' - Gandalf! Only thing missing was his wand and the long beard.
Guess we already know who will play the character, if ever we remake the movie in India!
Besides, another person who would have nailed it, but only if it was a Met Gala was Kriti Sanon's beloved sister Nupur Sanon. Her all green dress with feathers only looked as if she was wearing leaves of cabbage! Here are the pictures:
Other celebrities who dazzled really well at the red carpet of the event include Rajkummar Rao, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Here are all the pictures from last night:
