Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host American Music Awards 2019

Los Angeles: American-Indian rapper and singer Raja Kumari has been roped in to host the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Kumari who will be the first Indian to host the red carpet at the award ceremony expressed her excitement over the big event.

"Growing up in America, the AMAs were always an exciting night in the house. I would wait all year to see the artists in their beautiful dresses and their incredible performances. It always inspired me to reach for my dreams," she said.

"Today, I'm the first Indian American to host the pre-show and I couldn't be prouder. Representing my community while being a part of such an incredible night is an honour," she added.