Ayushmann Khurrana Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; See Photos

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram account to share pictures from his visit to the famous temple.

In the photos, Ayushmann was seen immersed in devotion with his hands folded as he offered prayers. He wore black cargo pants and a yellow t-shirt. Ayushmann also wore a garland around his neck and applied chandan tilak on his forehead.

"Gratitude," he captioned his post, and added a folded hands emoticon.

Recently, Ayushmann attended Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa with his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. Several pictures of Ayushmann and Tahira with other celebrity guests, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pedenakar, and others, have surfaced on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy entertainer Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Dream Girl 2 was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also starred Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor.

Ayushmann has not announced his next project yet.

Opening up about his upcoming films in 2024, Ayushmann had said earlier, "I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres."