Ayush Mehra On Not Having A Theatrical Debut: I Don’t Regret A Digital Release Of My Debut Film Kacchey Limbu

Ayush Mehra | Pic: Instagram/ayush007

Ayush Mehra was recently seen in Kacchey Limbu. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

When asked if he feels that Kacchey Limbu has finally given him an actor’s status, he shares, “It feels great to see the response since all your life I have waited for this kind of a validation. I have pictured my first film this way and it happened too so it’s surreal. It feels very nice and fulfilled.”

When asked about the delay in the release of the film, he explains, “I genuinely don’t regret anything till now. Everything that has happened in my career has taught me something or the other. I come from a background where I don’t have any friends from the industry. I did theatre, ads, you tube sketches, OTT shows and then a film. It’s good that Kacchey Limbu happened now since I have got so much experience as an actor. The film made me a confident actor, made me meet lovely co-actors and made me understand the business.”

Ayush strongly believes that this is the best time to be an actor especially when OTT exists, he says, “I owe everything of my life to OTT. My first film also had a digital release. It’s a huge part of my life and I am very grateful. I feel this industry needed a medium for everyone.”

Every actor like Ayush aspires to be seen on the silver screen but what happens when your feature debut gets an OTT release, he avers, “Kabir Saini is a character that I play in Kacchey Limbu and it is the best to start my film journey. I really want to see myself on a big screen but when my film was screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), it was in a theatre only. You can’t get everything in your first film.”

Ayush, who has been labelled as a chocolaty boy is game for breaking his image. “I genuinely believe in not boxing myself because till last two Fridays, I was a web actor and now I am a film actor. You can just break barriers by doing whatever you have to do. I don’t think people can box and limit you as an actor. My chocolate boy image broke when I did a show called Minus One, where I played a very toxic character,” he avers.