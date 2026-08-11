Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report: Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani Starrer Sells 5.5K Tickets, Grosses Over ₹16 Lakh For Day 1

Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report | Photo Via YouTube

Awarapan 2 , the sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani as the female lead. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is set to hit theatres on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. While the trailer has received a positive response, advance bookings for the film have now begun, giving fans who have been eagerly waiting for the sequel an opportunity to secure their tickets ahead of its release.

Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has grossed Rs 16.74 lakh from advance bookings so far, with 5,589 tickets sold. Including block seats worth Rs 37.95 lakh, the film's total advance booking gross currently stands at Rs 54.69 lakh.

Awarapan 2 1st Day Advance Booking: Main Regions

As of now, Awarapan 2 has recorded promising advance bookings across key regions ahead of its theatrical release. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film has registered a gross collection of Rs 4.85 lakh, which rises to Rs 10.12 lakh including block seats, across 188 shows.

In Mumbai, the film has grossed Rs 2.01 lakh from advance bookings so far. Including block seats, the collection stands at Rs 4.81 lakh across 124 shows.

Meanwhile, Pune has recorded a gross collection of Rs 73.16 lakh, with the figure rising to Rs 1.10 lakh including block seats, across 42 shows.

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