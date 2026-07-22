Amaal Mallik Alleges 'Paid PR' Campaign Against Awarapan 2: 'Rivals Don't Want Film Or Soundtrack To Do Well'

Music composer Amaal Mallik claimed that a "paid PR" campaign is being run against Awarapan 2 and its recently released title track Yeh Awarapan . Responding to criticism surrounding the song, the composer shared a lengthy note on social media, thanking listeners for their support while alleging that rival forces in the film industry were attempting to damage the film's prospects.

The title track, sung by Arijit Singh, has generated buzz since its release. However, it has also been compared with the much-loved soundtrack of the 2007 cult film Awarapan.

Expressing gratitude to fans, Amaal wrote, "Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that's the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience."

Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart 🙏🏻♥️



Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience.



There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 22, 2026

He went on to allege that organised efforts were being made to discredit the song.

"There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don't want the film or soundtrack to do well. Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don't save some of it, you won't be able to save your own films," he wrote.

Amaal addresses comparisons with original Awarapan soundtrack

In the same note, Amaal also responded to comparisons between Yeh Awarapan and the music of the original Awarapan. He explained that the 2007 album largely consisted of licensed independent tracks that were recreated and adapted for the film by composer Pritam.

He wrote, "FYI: Awarapan 1 ke all songs were popular Indie pop songs and they were licensed by Visheshb7 and Vishesh films recreated, redesigned and re-imagined to fit Bollywood by the legend Pritam Da. Then came the movie Awarapan which failed but became a cult for our generation. The album is not an original soundtrack but it is a bouquet of wonderful recreations of songs like Toh Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta, Maula Maula (traditional Track), which belong to Mustafa Zahid and Rafaqat Ali khan respectively. #Mahiya originally belongs to Annie. So that ends the debate of it being an original album, it is well adapted by Pritam and that's the whole truth. Anyway comparison is the killer of all happiness. We can't do what Mustafa Zahid did, and we don't even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it."

The composer also clarified that neither he nor the makers intended to recreate or replace the legacy of the original soundtrack.

"We can't do what Mustafa Zahid did, and we don't even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it. Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected, not judged... but public ko haq hai judge karne ka, unka opinion sar aankhon par."

'Audience has kept me in their hearts'

Amaal further said he was not worried about online campaigns because the love of listeners mattered more than social media narratives.

"PAID PR se woh log darte hai jinko kabhi audience ka pyaar mila hi nahi. Mujhe toh dil mein bithaaya hai janta ne."

He concluded his message by saying that while the industry is increasingly focused on numbers, genuine music and sincere effort have lasting value.