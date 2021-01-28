'Audience would want to watch films that are and clutter-breaking,' says Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in War (2019), is gearing up for a busy year ahead. The actor has three big releases lined up for 2021: Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which she is paired with Ayushmann Khurrana. The versatile actress hopes that her big films contribute to bringing people back to the theatres.
“I’m hoping this will be the year of big-screen entertainers! People are waiting for the virus to be under control and with the vaccines, the confidence of the people will slowly build. They would want to go back to doing the things that they used to. People are missing many experiences that made them happy and we are a society that thrives on community hangouts,” says Vaani.
She adds, “Community celebrations will come back in a big way and for Indians going to a theatre to watch a movie with friends and family is a huge thing. That’s going to make a big comeback. They would want to come back to soak in an experience.”
Vaani is certain that new, disruptive content will play an important role in bringing people back to the theatres as she expects the taste of the audience to have changed during the pandemic. She says, “They (audience) would want to watch films that are new, fresh and clutter-breaking. The taste and preference of the audience must have changed because of the coronavirus and they would only want to come to theatres to watch something that tells them a grand, new, compelling story! So, I’m really confident that the films that are lined up for release will do that.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)