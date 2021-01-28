'Audience would want to watch films that are and clutter-breaking,' says Vaani Kapoor

She adds, “Community celebrations will come back in a big way and for Indians going to a theatre to watch a movie with friends and family is a huge thing. That’s going to make a big comeback. They would want to come back to soak in an experience.”

Vaani is certain that new, disruptive content will play an important role in bringing people back to the theatres as she expects the taste of the audience to have changed during the pandemic. She says, “They (audience) would want to watch films that are new, fresh and clutter-breaking. The taste and preference of the audience must have changed because of the coronavirus and they would only want to come to theatres to watch something that tells them a grand, new, compelling story! So, I’m really confident that the films that are lined up for release will do that.”