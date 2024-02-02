Atif Aslam’s Old Post On India’s Decision To Revoke Article 370 Goes Viral Amid Reports Of His Bollywood Comeback

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is reportedly all set to return to Bollywood after almost seven long years with the upcoming movie LSO90's (Love Story of 90's) which will star Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai in the lead.

Amid the news of Atif's Bollywood comeback, an old tweet of the singer is doing rounds on social media, in which, he is seen reacting to India's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

His tweet said, “Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers Also I strongly condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. May Allah bless lives of the innocent in #Kashmir and all over the world.”

Check out Atif Aslam's tweet:

Read Also Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam To Return To Bollywood After 7 Years - Details Inside

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after, netizens reacted to Atif's 2019 tweet, a user said, "Whoever gives shelter to these Pakistanis in Bollywood, those movies should be completely boycotted." While another user added, "instead of Post Do start the Trend #BanAtifAslam."

A third netizen commented, "Kon bula raha hai pehli baat to esko visa he nhi milna chahiye aur jo bula raha hai uspar FIR aur boycott hona chahiye."

In Bollywood, Atif has sung many hit tracks like Aadat, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein, Pehli Nazar Mein, Be Intehaan, and Dil Diyan Gallan among others.