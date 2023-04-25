Asha Bhosle on receiving Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar: 'I wish Lata Didi was here...'

(from left) Pankaj Udhas, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar |

At the recently held Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, veteran singer Asha Bhosle bagged the coveted award. Actress Vidya Balan was presented with the Vishesh Puraskar for her contribution to Indian cinema.

“This is my most prestigious award and I wish Lata Didi was here. The award is close to my heart,” Asha said.

An emotional Asha, while narrating incidents from her childhood, sang her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s song, Mogara Phulala, which was composed by their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

“I was sitting here and my thoughts went back to the day when my parents and all siblings lived together. Didi was born in Indore. When we lived in Sangli we used to play together. I would hold and pull her [Didi’s] chottis. About 200 people worked in my father’s drama company. They addressed us as malkins. We went to Kolhapur after my father’s demise,” the singer recalled.

Asha then spoke about the beginning of her career. “When we came to Mumbai, Didi was working. I sang my first when I was 33 years old and I've been singing since then. No artiste is big without the audience. You all have lived with me and Didi. And, we shall be living with you all in your hearts. This award is immensely special for me. My brother has given me this award; I feel honoured,” she shared.

Vidya, who was at a loss for words while receiving the award, spoke about the significance of the award and the sari she was wearing. “It is indeed a blessing for me and I am at a loss for words. I felt I was unfortunate that I never got a chance to perform on a song sung by Lataji. In 2015, at a function, I was sitting behind her. She sent this sari as a gift to me a week later. I called her up and I had the privilege of hearing her sweet voice on the phone. I wanted to wear this sari and meet her but didn’t get the chance,” Vidya said.

Adding further, Vidya said, “Today, however, I am bestowed with a chance to wear this sari and attend the award function. I hope Lataji's blessings will always be on me. I share a good travelling experience with Ashaji. She is so childlike, full of energy, and inspiring... This is what I experienced while travelling with her. I learned lessons from her. I have received many awards but it’s an honour and pride to get this one. I hope I live up to this honour.”

Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas received the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for his contribution to Indian music. “I recollect in my vivid memories when I got a chance at the age of 17 to sing in the presence of Hridaynathji. I hoarded guts and sang Faiz Ahmed Faiz ghazal. Panditji turned towards me and I felt like I had received the Nobel prize. Thereafter, I continued singing with confidence,” the singer reminisced.

Others who received the award included Gauri Theaters of Prashant Damle fan foundation for Best Drama of the Year ("Niyam Va Ati Lagu"), Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust for Social Service, Granthali Prakashan with the Vagvilasini Puraskar for contribution to literature, and actor-director Prasad Oak with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to cinema and drama.