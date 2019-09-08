Asha Bhosle birthday special: The ‘husky’ secret of success

A rather prosaic quality of this longnazm has become a masterpiece in the voice of Asha because she’s a singer, who uses pauses to her advantage. It’s a pause-induced, soporific number requiring mild and exceedingly deft handling of seemingly disjointed cantos. It’s indeed very difficult, but Asha made it appear so simple with her top-drawer rendition.

No wonder, whenever she is requested to sing impromptu, this song invariably becomes a given. One more significant thing about Asha is the youthfulness of her voice and its quick adaptability. It has stood the test of time and the ebullience is undiminished even after so many decades. Her voice is tailor-made for peppy numbers as well as for sombre manifestation of emotions like the song she crooned for the film Kalpana: Bekasi had se jab guzar jaaye... Asha’s musical transition is effortless and her gamut is boundless. Her voice is an asset and a balm for frayed nerves, especially in this age of cacophony and non-musicality.

(Today is Asha Bhosle’s birthday)