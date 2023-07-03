As Kyunki... Turns 23, Ektaa Kapoor Recalls Tearing Smriti Irani's Contract After Watching Her Tape

Today, Ektaa Kapoor is known as the queen of content when it comes to the small screen, and her fans fondly call her the 'television czarina', and she has surely come a long way since her first success, Hum Paanch. However, the most iconic work in her illustrious career has to be 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

On Monday, Ektaa added yet another feather to her cap, as she announced her first ever pan-India film, starring none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

As she achieved the remarkable feat, the filmmaker looked back on her journey and recalled how she had torn down Smriti Irani's contract after watching her video, only to cast her as the iconic Tulsi Virani in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Read Also Mohanlal Collaborates With Ektaa Kapoor For His Next Titled Vrushabha

When Ektaa tore Smriti Irani's contract

Ektaa took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to pen a long, heartfelt note, as an ode to her career spanning over several decades. She stated how a face reader had predicted that she will have her own company some day and that she will make the most iconic show of her career when she will turn 25.

"I tell him I’m planning to start in august n he says all will b good but wait for ur 25 th year that’s when u will@make a show that ppl will watch like they used to watch Ramayan n Mahabharata on doordrshan ( his exact words) I say I don’t think I can make a mytho so good but let’s see I say," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Year 2000, six years have passed since HUM PAANCH n I’m asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama my South Indian drama is doing well n Hindi channel shud see it he says yes."

Recalling the incident with Smriti Irani, she shared, "Same year march 2000, I cast a new girl for a important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to b her bday."

Read Also Smriti Irani reveals she was called to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shoot hours after miscarriage

Ektaa gets emotional as Kyunki... turns 23

Ektaa quoted a few lines from the theme song of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and mentioned how they hold true in her life.

"Year 2023 July it’s guru Purnima n I look at my son n think ‘Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge, Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge, Rishton Ka Rang Badla, Naaton Ka Dhang Badla, Aaina Phir Bhi Wahi, never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan india film," she wrote.

She added, "It’s time to say THANKU EVERYONE ❤️❤️❤️n happy GURUPURNIMA LEARNT FROM LIFE N MY VIEWERS HAPPY 23 to #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi".