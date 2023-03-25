Smriti Irani reveals she was called to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shoot hours after miscarriage

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani is a popular name in the entertainment industry, all thanks to her iconic show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ which aired for several years before concluding in 2008.

Smriti, who played the lead character ‘Tulsi’ was loved and adored by the audience, and is still recognised by this name. She was a part of this show for seven years before her exit in the year 2007.

After so many years, the actress has disclosed that she was called for shooting hours after she suffered a miscarriage. She also stated that she asked them to let her go as she wasn’t feeling well on the sets.

Here’s what Smriti Irani said

Spilling the beans about her miscarriage, the actress said to Nilesh Mishra in The Slow Interview, “I was advised for sonography. Unfortunately, I started bleeding when I was on the way to take the test and it was also raining at that time. I hurriedly took an auto, and reached the hospital where a nurse identified me and asked for an autograph while I was bleeding. Giving her autography, I asked: ‘i think I am miscarrying. Admit Kar loge Kya.”

Smirti further revealed how she got a call from the ‘Kyunki’ team and was asked to come to shoot the next day. When she told them about her miscarriage, they said, “Koi baat nahi. 2 pm ki shift mein aa jaiye.”

Smriti Irani was working on two shows at that time

Besides working in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she was also playing ‘Sita’ in Ramayan helmed by Ravi Chopra.

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Balaji Telefilms’ didn’t understand her situation and asked her to come to shoot. On the other hand, Ravi Chopra asked Smriti Irani to take a day off and rest for her healing.