Smriti Irani Birthday: Politicians, actors & other celebs wish her on special day

Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development of India, has turned 47 today. She was born on 23 March 1976 in Delhi. The TV actress who turned Union Minister celebrated her birthday with best wishes from fellow political leaders, celebrities from the entertainment industry, and more.
PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and acknowledged Smriti Irani on her birthday. He praised her contributions to the government functioning and prayed for her long life. "Best wishes to Minister Smt. @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. She is providing admirable leadership to our Government's efforts to further the welfare of our Nari Shakti. She is admired for her oratory and connect with people from all walks of life. Praying for her long life," he tweeted.
Indian film producer Boney Kapoor also shared birthday wishes for the former actress. He tweeted, "Birthday wishes to one of the most formidable women @smritiirani ji. Wish you good health, continued prosperity and eternal happiness."
Mithali Dorai Raj, Indian cricketer and former captain of the India women's national cricket team also wished Smriti Irani on March 23, 2023. The cricketer tweeted an image of the Union Minister and wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to the honourable Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs, Smt. @SmritiIrani ji. Wishing you a long life blessed with good health and success."
