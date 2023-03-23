Smriti Irani Birthday: Politicians, actors & other celebs wish her on special day |

Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development of India, has turned 47 today. She was born on 23 March 1976 in Delhi. The TV actress who turned Union Minister celebrated her birthday with best wishes from fellow political leaders, celebrities from the entertainment industry, and more.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and acknowledged Smriti Irani on her birthday. He praised her contributions to the government functioning and prayed for her long life. "Best wishes to Minister Smt. @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. She is providing admirable leadership to our Government's efforts to further the welfare of our Nari Shakti. She is admired for her oratory and connect with people from all walks of life. Praying for her long life," he tweeted.

Check tweet

Best wishes to Minister Smt. @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. She is providing admirable leadership to our Government's efforts to further the welfare of our Nari Shakti. She is admired for her oratory and connect with people from all walks of life. Praying for her long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2023

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor also shared birthday wishes for the former actress. He tweeted, "Birthday wishes to one of the most formidable women @smritiirani ji. Wish you good health, continued prosperity and eternal happiness."

Check tweet

Birthday wishes to one of the most formidable women @smritiirani ji. Wish you good health, continued prosperity and eternal happiness. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 23, 2023

Mithali Dorai Raj, Indian cricketer and former captain of the India women's national cricket team also wished Smriti Irani on March 23, 2023. The cricketer tweeted an image of the Union Minister and wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to the honourable Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs, Smt. @SmritiIrani ji. Wishing you a long life blessed with good health and success."

Check tweet

Warm birthday greetings to the honourable Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs, Smt. @SmritiIrani ji. Wishing you a long life blessed with good health and success. pic.twitter.com/zWc2VV2az9 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 23, 2023

More birthday wishes below

Grateful for your blessings and wishes Sir 🙏 https://t.co/DrwvWfKnCl — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2023

Thank you Anurag ji 🙏 https://t.co/0lHciW6FlT — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2023

Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/yuANtBNfrC — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2023

Thank you Ashwini Ji 🙏 https://t.co/vvx5ARDJLt — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2023

Thank you Dada 🙏 https://t.co/kmc4TtKB5l — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2023

Thank you Kiren for your guidance and support 🙏over our 20 year association for party work the fat loss yatra for you and fat gain yatra for me is a story for another time ☺️ https://t.co/NnUX9EtcHd — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2023

Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister & Member of Parliament from Amethi, Smt. @smritiirani Ji.



I pray for your good health and long life in the service of the nation. pic.twitter.com/841WgFNRFK — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 23, 2023

Wishing a dynamic strong woman, Union Minister of Women & Child development Smt @smritiirani ji a very happy birthday! God bless! pic.twitter.com/hPKxjBJnhE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 23, 2023

Heartiest Birthday greetings to Union Cabinet Minister Smt. @smritiirani Ji.



May she be blessed with good health and long life and continue to serve the people and nation for long. pic.twitter.com/UAuKXM2lpA — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 23, 2023